Destiny 2 is reportedly coming to Google Stadia with cross-save support

Tomorrow, ahead of E3 2019, both Bungie and Google are hosting live-streamed presentations, where they’ll talk about the future of Destiny 2 and Google Stadia, respectively. But it sounds like the events will have more in common than just timing. According to a report from Kotaku, Destiny 2 is primed to be one of the big launch titles for Google’s upcoming streaming service, where it will join the likes of Doom Eternal.

In addition to Stadia support, Bungie is also expected to reveal cross-save functionality, which will let players share progress across Xbox One, PC, and Stadia (it’s unclear whether the PS4 will be included). The studio is also expected to detail Destiny 2’s next major expansion, which will be the first since Bungie’s surprise split with publisher Activision. Google, meanwhile, will be detailing a number of aspects of its forthcoming Stadia service. In addition to supported games, we’re also going to learn pricing and launch timing.

Google’s live stream kicks off tomorrow at 9AM PT / 12PM ET, while Bungie’s will be an hour later at 10AM PT / 1PM ET.