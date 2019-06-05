Here’s Amazon’s new transforming Prime Air delivery drone

Amazon has unveiled the latest version of its Prime Air delivery drone, a hybrid aircraft that’s capable of vertical takeoff and landing, as well as sustained forward flight.

Introducing the drone onstage at Amazon’s Re:MARS conference in Las Vegas, Amazon’s consumer worldwide CEO Jeff Wilke emphasized the aircraft’s safety features. “We know customers will only feel comfortable receiving drone deliveries if the system is incredibly safe,” said Wilke.

Amazon says the drone’s safety features make it as “robust and stable as commercial aircraft” — a big claim for technology that is still very much in its infancy.

The drone uses a combination of thermal cameras, depth cameras, and sonar to detect hazards. Using machine learning models, the drone automatically identifies problems and navigates around them. “From paragliders, power lines, to the corgi in your backyard, this drone has safety covered,” said Wilke.

The drone’s rotors are fully covered for safety, with the covers also serving as wings during sustained flight. It also has six degrees of freedom (compared to four for a normal quadcopter), which Amazon says allows for more dynamic and nimble flight. The tilting design allows for the drone to use the same six propellers to fly forward as it does for take off and landing. Packages for delivery are then carried in the fuselage in the middle.

There’s still no word yet as to when Amazon will start actually shipping products by drone to customers

The company also accompanied the announcement with a test flight video of the Prime Air delivery drone, showing off its transforming design in footage that highlighted the two modes of flight in action. Amazon claims that it’s goal for the finished Prime Air service is “fully electric drones that can fly up to 15 miles and deliver packages under five pounds to customers in less than 30 minutes,” although it’s unclear whether the current prototype is capable of those numbers just yet.

Crucially, though, Amazon still has yet to offer any time frame for when the Prime Air drones will start making deliveries to customers, or even what a consumer-facing version of the program would look like. Wilke told the audience at Re:MARS, “You’re going to see it delivering packages to customers in a matter of months,” but these are more than likely to be test flights rather than a regular commercial service. In an interview with Bloomberg, Amazon declined to give specifics on the specs of the drone, or where it would be testing it.

Amazon is targeting FAA approval with the design though. As Wilke would go on to note to Bloomberg, the entire drone is built from either already FAA-approved parts or designed with approval in mind. “We’re not telling the FAA, hey, here is something new that you’ve never seen before,” said Wilke. “We’re saying, this is an airplane that’s built to exacting aerospace standards.”

The company had previously demoed an earlier version of the Prime Air drone at Re:MARS back in 2017, although the new model appears to be more advanced and overall more polished than the earlier prototype. Amazon had previously tested an early iteration of the drone delivery service in the UK as well, back in 2016.