How to follow every keynote at E3 2019

E3 2019 kicks off next week, and with it an onslaught of game announcements, trailers, and news. Electronic Arts, Xbox, Bethesda, Ubisoft, Square Enix, and Nintendo all have plans to showcase their upcoming projects, even before the show officially begins on Tuesday, June 11th.

The good news? It’ll all be streaming. Here’s how to watch and what to expect from each one.

Saturday, June 8th

EA Play

When: 9:15AM PT / 12:15PM ET

What: EA Play will be an all day event, but it includes a few notable highlights. At 9:30AM PT, Star Wars fans can tune in for more info on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, followed by Apex Legends at 10AM PT. The full schedule also includes a focus on Battlefield V, EA Sports FIFA and Madden NFL, and The Sims 4.

How to Watch: Watch EA Play on YouTube and Twitch channels

Sunday, June 9th

Xbox

When: Sunday, June 9th at 1PM PT / 4PM ET

What: Xbox Head Phil Spencer has already teased 14 Xbox Game Studios titles and “more first party games than we’ve ever had” at E3. Likely candidates to appear on-stage include Gears of War 5, Halo Infinite, Cyberpunk 2077, and maybe even a new Fable. It’s also fair to expect news about streaming service Project xCloud and maybe details on its next-gen hardware. Rumor has it we’ll also get a look at the upcoming From Software and George R.R. Martin collaboration.

How to Watch: Watch Xbox’s E3 briefing on YouTube, Twitch, or Mixer.

Bethesda

When: Sunday, June 9th at 5:30PM PT / 8:30PM ET

What: Bethesda is promising an in-depth look at Doom Eternal during this year’s presentation. Viewers hoping to see news about Elder Scrolls VI or Starfield may be out of luck, though. Executive producer Todd Howard has previously said the company doesn’t plan to show anything new.

How to Watch: Watch Bethesda’s briefing on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Mixer, and Facebook Live.

Monday, June 10th

PC Gaming Show

When: June 10th at 10AM PT / 1PM ET

What: This year’s PC Gaming Show will include a new title from Rebellion. Additionally, the show is set to feature a number of developers, including Annapurna Interactive, Chucklefish, Epic Games, Raw Fury, Paradox Entertainment, and Perfect World Entertainment.

How to Watch: Watch the PC Gaming Show on Twitch, YouTube, and Mixer.

Ubisoft

When: Monday, June 10th at 1PM PT / 4PM ET

What: Ubisoft has already had at least one leak for its upcoming announcements: Watch Dogs Legion, a game allegedly set in post-Brexit London. We’re also likely to hear more about Beyond Good and Evil 2. Don’t expect any Assassin’s Creed news, however, as Ubisoft has already said it plans to skip a release this year. The same can be said of pirate game Skull and Bones, which was delayed into 2020.

How to Watch: Watch on Twitch and YouTube.

Square Enix

When: June 10th at 6PM PT / 9PM ET

What: Square Enix will finally give us details about its upcoming Avengers game. According to a listing leak, the game will include both single-play and up to four-player co-op. The Final Fantasy VII remake will also make an appearance after years of being absent at E3; last month, Square Enix released the first new trailer in almost four years.

How to Watch: Watch it on Twitch and YouTube.

Tuesday, June 11th

Nintendo

When: June 11th at 9AM PT / 12 PM ET

What: Nintendo is once again hosting its down Direct presentation. Its still not clear what its lineup will include, but it’s likely we’ll get news about a new Animal Crossing and other upcoming Switch titles. As for Pokémon Sword and Shield, Nintendo opted for a dedicated presentation on June 5th to dive into the details.

How to Watch: Watch the E3 Nintendo Direct on Twitch and YouTube.