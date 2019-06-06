Final Fantasy soundtracks are now on Apple Music and Spotify

Square Enix has made the soundtrack albums for just about every mainline Final Fantasy game available for streaming. You can listen to music from the original Final Fantasy through to 2016’s XV, including direct sequels like X-2 and Lightning Returns and even individual albums for each XIV expansion. The soundtracks are up now on Apple Music and Spotify worldwide.

The Final Fantasy series has had its divisive moments, but one thing pretty much everyone agrees on is that the music has been consistently fantastic. Nobuo Uematsu’s soaring compositions for the earlier games in the series are rightly iconic, of course, but there’s some incredible music to be found from other composers that succeeded him, like Final Fantasy XV’s Yoko Shimomura and XIII’s Masashi Hamauzu.