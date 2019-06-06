Google is just minutes away from another Stadia launch event, where it’s promising to detail launch games, pricing, and availability. Kotaku reports that a Canadian newspaper has spilled the details a little early. Google’s Stadia game streaming service will reportedly launch in November, priced at $11.99 Canadian dollars ($9) per month.

For this subscription you’ll get access to a few free games, but it looks like Google will be selling most titles, especially new ones, in a store model. Many had hoped Google would launch a “Netflix for video games” service, but this looks like an interim gap before it’s available to secure top games for a monthly subscription.

Google will need lots of games for Stadia

Games is a key part of Stadia, and we didn’t hear about many of them back when Google unveiled the service at GDC earlier this year. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Doom, The Division 2, Destiny 2, and the Tomb Raider trilogy are all reportedly part of the Stadia launch, but it’s not clear which ones (if any) are bundled or will need to be purchased separately alongside the monthly subscription.

Google is also reportedly launching a free version of Stadia next year, and this will allow users to stream games at 1080p. The regular subscription will provide 4K / 60fps streaming, and you’ll need a minimum internet connection that can support 10Mbps. Google’s press event is due to begin at 12PM ET / 9AM PT today, so we’ll likely get a lot more information about the company’s Stadia plans very shortly.