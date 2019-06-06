Google Maps can now tell you your speed in real time

Google has quietly added a live speedometer into Google Maps, allowing you to keep an eye on your speed alongside local speed limits. Android Police reports that the feature can be turned on and off from the app’s Navigation Settings menu in Settings, after which it will display in the bottom left corner of the app during a car journey.

The feature is just one of many that have trickled into Google Maps after first appearing in the Waze app, which Google bought way back in 2013. We’ve already seen speed limits come to the app, as well as incident reporting, which allows you to notify other drivers about crashes, police checkpoints, and speed cameras. Google Maps even adopted the ability to customize your navigation icon.

Reportedly available across countries in Europe and the Americas

The feature doesn’t appear to be available everywhere just yet. Android Police says that users have reported seeing it in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, India, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, Taiwan, the UK, and the US. The feature is reportedly not currently available in Android Auto, but is in the Auto app.

On a pre-existing support page, Google advises that its speed limits functionality is provided for “informational purposes only” and given how unreliable GPS can be, it’s probably best to take the same approach with the speedometer. Otherwise you might find yourself inadvertently making Speedy Gonzales look like Regular Gonzales the next time your phone loses signal.