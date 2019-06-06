Here are all the games coming to Google’s Stadia cloud streaming service

Google unveiled its Stadia launch date and pricing today. The cloud gaming service is arriving in November, priced at $9.99 per month for access to the premium tier of service. While you’ll be able to use Google’s powerful cloud servers for that subscription, you will need to purchase the majority of games separately.

Google hasn’t confirmed exact game pricing and availability just yet, but it is releasing a list of launch titles that will be available on the service. The big additions are Destiny 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3. Destiny 2 takes advantage of cross-save support that Google is bringing to Stadia, allowing players to share their progression between Xbox, PC, and Stadia.

We don’t yet know what other games will get similar support like this, but here’s the full launch list for Google Stadia:

Bandai Namco - Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Bethesda - DOOM Eternal, DOOM 2016, Rage 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, Wolfenstein: Youngblood

- DOOM Eternal, DOOM 2016, Rage 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, Wolfenstein: Youngblood Bungie - Destiny 2

Eyes up, Guardians.



Shadowkeep, the next chapter in the @DestinyTheGame 2 story, has been revealed. Get Shadowkeep and Destiny 2: The Collection with Stadia Pro. #StadiaConnect #destinythegame pic.twitter.com/6Qg3mPa4jJ — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) June 6, 2019

Capcom - TBD

- TBD Coatsink - Get Packed (Stadia exclusive)

- Get Packed Codemasters - GRID

- GRID Deep Silver - Metro Exodus

- Metro Exodus Drool - Thumper

- Thumper Electronic Arts - TBD

- TBD Giants Software - Farming Simulator 19

- Farming Simulator 19 Larian Studios - Baldur’s Gate 3

nWay Games - Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Rockstar Games - TBD

- TBD Sega - Football Manager

- Football Manager SNK - Samurai Shodown

- Samurai Shodown Square Enix - Final Fantasy XV, Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider

- Final Fantasy XV, Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider 2K Games - NBA 2K, Borderlands 3

- NBA 2K, Borderlands 3 Tequila Works - Gylt (Stadia exclusive)

Warner Bros. - Mortal Kombat 11

- Mortal Kombat 11 THQ - Darksiders Genesis

- Darksiders Genesis Ubisoft - Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Just Dance, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Trials Rising, The Crew 2