 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Here are all the games coming to Google’s Stadia cloud streaming service

Destiny 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3 are the big ones

By Tom Warren

Google unveiled its Stadia launch date and pricing today. The cloud gaming service is arriving in November, priced at $9.99 per month for access to the premium tier of service. While you’ll be able to use Google’s powerful cloud servers for that subscription, you will need to purchase the majority of games separately.

Google hasn’t confirmed exact game pricing and availability just yet, but it is releasing a list of launch titles that will be available on the service. The big additions are Destiny 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3. Destiny 2 takes advantage of cross-save support that Google is bringing to Stadia, allowing players to share their progression between Xbox, PC, and Stadia.

We don’t yet know what other games will get similar support like this, but here’s the full launch list for Google Stadia:

  • Bandai Namco - Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
  • Bethesda - DOOM Eternal, DOOM 2016, Rage 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, Wolfenstein: Youngblood
  • Bungie - Destiny 2
  • Capcom - TBD
  • Coatsink - Get Packed (Stadia exclusive)
  • Codemasters - GRID
  • Deep Silver - Metro Exodus
  • Drool - Thumper
  • Electronic Arts - TBD
  • Giants Software - Farming Simulator 19
  • Larian Studios - Baldur’s Gate 3
  • nWay Games - Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
  • Rockstar Games - TBD
  • Sega - Football Manager
  • SNK - Samurai Shodown
  • Square Enix - Final Fantasy XV, Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider
  • 2K Games - NBA 2K, Borderlands 3
  • Tequila Works - Gylt (Stadia exclusive)
  • Warner Bros. - Mortal Kombat 11
  • THQ - Darksiders Genesis
  • Ubisoft - Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Just Dance, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Trials Rising, The Crew 2

In this Storystream

E3 2019: all the news from gaming’s big week

View all 13 stories

Next Up In Gaming

This Article has a component height of 26. The sidebar size is long.

Loading comments...