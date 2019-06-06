Here are all the games coming to Google’s Stadia cloud streaming service

Google unveiled its Stadia launch date and pricing today. The cloud gaming service is arriving in November, priced at $9.99 per month for access to the premium tier of service. While you’ll be able to use Google’s powerful cloud servers for that subscription, you will need to purchase the majority of games separately.
Google hasn’t confirmed exact game pricing and availability just yet, but it is releasing a list of launch titles that will be available on the service. The big additions are Destiny 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3. Destiny 2 takes advantage of cross-save support that Google is bringing to Stadia, allowing players to share their progression between Xbox, PC, and Stadia.
We don’t yet know what other games will get similar support like this, but here’s the full launch list for Google Stadia:
- Bandai Namco - Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Bethesda - DOOM Eternal, DOOM 2016, Rage 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Bungie - Destiny 2
Eyes up, Guardians.— Stadia (@GoogleStadia) June 6, 2019
Shadowkeep, the next chapter in the @DestinyTheGame 2 story, has been revealed. Get Shadowkeep and Destiny 2: The Collection with Stadia Pro. #StadiaConnect #destinythegame pic.twitter.com/6Qg3mPa4jJ
- Capcom - TBD
- Coatsink - Get Packed (Stadia exclusive)
- Codemasters - GRID
- Deep Silver - Metro Exodus
- Drool - Thumper
- Electronic Arts - TBD
- Giants Software - Farming Simulator 19
- Larian Studios - Baldur’s Gate 3
Right out of the--#BaldursGate3— Stadia (@GoogleStadia) June 6, 2019
Watch the world premiere from our friends at @LarianStudios! #StadiaConnecthttps://t.co/VxfsODA1bK
- nWay Games - Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Rockstar Games - TBD
- Sega - Football Manager
- SNK - Samurai Shodown
- Square Enix - Final Fantasy XV, Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- 2K Games - NBA 2K, Borderlands 3
- Tequila Works - Gylt (Stadia exclusive)
Don’t be afraid!— Stadia (@GoogleStadia) June 6, 2019
From @TequilaWorks, the creators of Rime and Deadlight, this is Gylt.#StadiaConnect pic.twitter.com/4F5UfZWYMP
- Warner Bros. - Mortal Kombat 11
- THQ - Darksiders Genesis
- Ubisoft - Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Just Dance, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Trials Rising, The Crew 2
Calling all agents!— Stadia (@GoogleStadia) June 6, 2019
Take back Washington D.C. with your team in @TheDivisionGame 2. #StadiaConnect pic.twitter.com/imbDmKZ70J
Gather your squad to take on your deadliest foe yet, the Wolves!— Stadia (@GoogleStadia) June 6, 2019
Tom Clancy’s #GhostRecon Breakpoint is headed to Stadia.#StadiaConnect pic.twitter.com/OvcWmRsRcP
Loading comments...