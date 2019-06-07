George R.R. Martin is working on a game with FromSoftware

Two of the biggest names in fantasy are collaborating.

According to a new leak just ahead of an official E3 reveal, Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is working with Dark Souls studio FromSoftware on a new game called Elden Ring. At this point we don’t know anything else about the game aside from the title, but given the creators, it’s safe to assume it takes place in a deeply realized fantasy world. The game is slated for Xbox One, PS4, and PC, and will be published by Bandai Namco. We’ll likely hear more about Elden Ring at Microsoft’s press conference on Sunday.

While From has been around since 1986, it wasn’t until the release of the dark fantasy action RPG Demon’s Souls in 2009, helmed by visionary director Hidetaka Miyazaki, that the studio truly became a global name. FromSoftware followed that up with the even more popular Dark Souls trilogy, the gothic horror-tinged Bloodborne, and more recently shifted directions with the ninja action game Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and the solemn VR experience Déraciné.

“I think one of the studio’s characteristics is to embrace wholeheartedly what we feel is interesting; what we perceive to be worthwhile, cool, or beautiful; and to place these ideals at the foundation of the games we make,” Miyazaki told The Verge earlier this year. Martin, meanwhile, teased his involvement in a blog post last month, writing that he was working on a game “out of Japan.”