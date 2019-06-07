 clock menu more-arrow no yes

George R.R. Martin is working on a game with FromSoftware

New, 6 comments

According to a leak, Elden Ring is the next fantasy adventure from Hidetaka Miyazaki

By Andrew Webster

Two of the biggest names in fantasy are collaborating.

According to a new leak just ahead of an official E3 reveal, Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is working with Dark Souls studio FromSoftware on a new game called Elden Ring. At this point we don’t know anything else about the game aside from the title, but given the creators, it’s safe to assume it takes place in a deeply realized fantasy world. The game is slated for Xbox One, PS4, and PC, and will be published by Bandai Namco. We’ll likely hear more about Elden Ring at Microsoft’s press conference on Sunday.

While From has been around since 1986, it wasn’t until the release of the dark fantasy action RPG Demon’s Souls in 2009, helmed by visionary director Hidetaka Miyazaki, that the studio truly became a global name. FromSoftware followed that up with the even more popular Dark Souls trilogy, the gothic horror-tinged Bloodborne, and more recently shifted directions with the ninja action game Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and the solemn VR experience Déraciné.

“I think one of the studio’s characteristics is to embrace wholeheartedly what we feel is interesting; what we perceive to be worthwhile, cool, or beautiful; and to place these ideals at the foundation of the games we make,” Miyazaki told The Verge earlier this year. Martin, meanwhile, teased his involvement in a blog post last month, writing that he was working on a game “out of Japan.”

In this Storystream

E3 2019: all the news from gaming’s big week

View all 16 stories

Next Up In Gaming

This Article has a component height of 4. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...