There were a bunch of announcements this week at Apple’s WWDC, so The Vergecast is going to help you out by breaking down all of the important stuff into one episode. There was a lot to discuss, so this is a lot of podcast.

Would you like Nilay’s feelings on the Pro Display XDR? It’s in here. Paul’s thoughts on graphics cards? Done. Dieter’s weird philosophical rantings about iPadOS? Sorry, but that’s here, too. I personally haven’t been able to keep track of everything that’s new with iOS and macOS Catalina. Luckily, editing this episode today caught me up on everything I need to know.

But this wouldn’t be a show without Paul’s weekly segment “No more notches?” We’ve got some non-Apple news like that along with some updates on Google’s Stadia game service and Dieter on the Palm Pre’s 10th anniversary.

I’m sure I’m forgetting something they talked about, so I guess you’re going to have to listen to the whole show to find out.

Stories discussed this week: