There were a bunch of announcements this week at Apple’s WWDC, so The Vergecast is going to help you out by breaking down all of the important stuff into one episode. There was a lot to discuss, so this is a lot of podcast.
Would you like Nilay’s feelings on the Pro Display XDR? It’s in here. Paul’s thoughts on graphics cards? Done. Dieter’s weird philosophical rantings about iPadOS? Sorry, but that’s here, too. I personally haven’t been able to keep track of everything that’s new with iOS and macOS Catalina. Luckily, editing this episode today caught me up on everything I need to know.
But this wouldn’t be a show without Paul’s weekly segment “No more notches?” We’ve got some non-Apple news like that along with some updates on Google’s Stadia game service and Dieter on the Palm Pre’s 10th anniversary.
I’m sure I’m forgetting something they talked about, so I guess you’re going to have to listen to the whole show to find out.
Stories discussed this week:
- The Palm Pre launched 10 years ago today, here’s what it meant to me
- Apple’s $5,000 Pro Display monitor doesn’t come with a stand in the box
- Apple announces all-new redesigned Mac Pro, starting at $5,999
- Does the iPad make sense as a computer now?
- Apple knows that iPad mouse support has broad appeal
- iPadOS should make the iPad a better tablet, but not a laptop
- Sidecar lets you use your iPad as a second display for your Mac
- Apple reveals iPadOS for iPad with new home screen widgets and multitasking improvements
- Apple Maps is getting its own version of Google Maps’ Street View
- House lawmakers launch antitrust investigation into Big Tech
- Apple announces new sign-in tool to compete with Facebook and Google
- Apple will permanently remove Dashboard in macOS Catalina
- Apple CarPlay getting design refresh and better Siri support in iOS 13
- Apple TV and iOS will soon support Xbox One and PS4 controllers
- Apple’s HomePod speaker will be able to recognize who’s speaking to it with iOS 13
- Apple enables HomeKit support for home security cameras and routers
- Apple wants to save your hearing and track your menstrual cycle with new Apple Watch update
- Xiaomi explains more about how its under-screen camera actually works
- Google’s Stadia game service is officially coming November: Everything you need to know
