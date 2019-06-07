The growing chaos at YouTube

There was so much news this week that we had to add another Vergecast episode to cover it all. Besides Apple’s WWDC, the most important story in The Verge’s coverage has been the various crises YouTube is facing over its moderation policies — problems with hate speech and harassment, pedophiles on the platform, and white supremacist content.

Verge editor-in-chief and Vergecast co-host Nilay Patel invites Silicon Valley editor Casey Newton and senior reporter Adi Robertson to the show to explain what is happening on YouTube, how YouTube is handling it, and the outrage cycle surrounding it.

Stories discussed in this episode: