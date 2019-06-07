Sony is offering some incredible discounts on PlayStation games this week

Sony may be skipping this year’s E3 expo in Los Angeles, but it does have some good news to satiate fans in the form of its annual Days of Play sale. Starting today and lasting 11 days until Monday, June 17th, the sale has some spectacular deals across both Sony’s exclusive lineup of best-selling hits and multiplatform games.

This doesn’t just include base games. Sony has expansions, deluxe digital versions, and even virtual reality titles on the list. The full list includes over 250 titles and add-ons, and Sony is also offering $20 off an annual PS Plus membership (normally $59.99) and $30 off an annual PS Now membership (normally $99.99).

The company is also introducing a State of Play edition PS4 Slim console (1TB) for $299.99, which is available at Best Buy or Target. (Granted, you can get the PS4 Pro now for $350, so that’s not a great deal unless you like the design of the State of Play edition, with the PlayStation iconographic printed on the top.)

For a full list of the deals, head here. Below we’ve listed some notable ones that some of us here at The Verge are particularly interested in picking up.

PS4 exclusive deals:

Bloodborne Complete Edition for $17.49

Days Gone for $39.59

God of War for $19.99

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for $9.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man for $19.99

Tetris Effect for $23.99

Multiplatform deals:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for $23.99

Battlefield V for $23.99

Devil May Cry 5 for $39.59

Kingdom Hearts III for $35.99

Mortal Kombat 11 for $49.79

Red Dead Redemption 2 for $38.99

Resident Evil 2 (Remake) for $35.99

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for $47.99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider for $23.99