One young Jedi is running rampant in the first 15-minute, uncut gameplay trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The footage takes place three hours into the game. Main character Cal Kestis is no longer a Padawan but also not a full-fledged Jedi. The game footage takes place on Kashyyyk, a Wookie planet, where Wookies have been enslaved. Cal Kestis is accompanied by an adorable little droid, BD-1, on his mission in the forest-heavy world. It even appears that Forest Whitaker, who played Saw Gerrera in the 2016 standalone spinoff film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, provided voice acting for the game. A report from Game Informer confirmed that Whitaker reprised his role for the game.

Fallen Order is Respawn Entertainment’s (Titanfall, Apex Legends) single-player Star Wars game that follows Cal Kestis (voiced and played by Gotham’s Cameron Monaghan), one of the last surviving Jedi Order members following an attack by Order 66 after the events of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith. It’s a single-player-only game.

Respawn founder Vince Zampella and game director Stig Asmussen were on stage during EA Play, the company’s E3 press conference of sorts, to talk about the game. Zampella has previously said that Fallen Order will be driven by a heavy narrative. That helps explain why so much of the gameplay was dedicated to Kestis’ character. Fallen Order’s new trailer also provides a little more insight into how the game will incorporate the canonical Star Wars universe.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be available to play on PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One on November 15th.

Update (June 8th, 1:05PM ET): The story has been updated to include confirmation on Whitaker’s role.