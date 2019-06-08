EA announces a trio of intriguing new indie games at E3 2019

While EA is best known for blockbuster franchises like Battlefield, FIFA, and, more recently, Apex Legends, the publisher’s EA Originals label is home to some excellent smaller experiences. Today, at E3 in Los Angeles, the company revealed three more intriguing indie games that are in the works.

The first is called Lost in Random, and it’s developed by Zoink Studios, the team behind the meditative adventure Fe. We don’t know much about the game, but, like its predecessor, it has an absolutely gorgeous, ethereal visual style. It’s described as “a blend of strategy and action that explores the notion of chance and possibility, set within a beautifully dark and vivid world.”

Lost in Random is joined by RustHeart, a sci-fi action role-playing game with a focus on co-op. Players will take on the role of an explorer in an alien multiverse, and they are joined by a handmade robot sidekick. EA calls it “a compelling mix of tactical action-roleplay gameplay, player invention and spray paint.” Meanwhile, A Way Out studio Hazelight is also working on an unannounced game under the EA Originals banner. All three new games are slated for PC and unspecified consoles.

Past EA Originals include the charming platformer Unravel (and its surprise sequel, which launched last E3) along with the haunting Sea of Solitude, which launches on July 5th.