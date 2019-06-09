Fallout 76 is getting a massive update with NPCs and battle royale

The massively multiplayer Fallout 76 is getting a big new update, and it includes non-player characters with their own questlines for players to engage with. The “Wastelanders” update is coming this fall for free to Fallout 76 owners with a limited preview later this week. It’s described as the game’s first major expansion since its launch last year, adding new weapons, a new main quest, and a 52-player battle royale mode.

“Wastelanders” could make Fallout 76 feel more like older installments of the series. The game notably launched without human NPCs, but now, players will find other survivors with “full dialog trees” and — it’s implied — the kind of moral choices people are used to making in Fallout games. Meanwhile, “Nuclear Winter” adds a new mode in which players compete to become a vault overseer by battling each other to the death. It looks to incorporate existing Fallout 76 features like base-building and be full of the series’ typically dark humor.

Bethesda acknowledged that Fallout 76 had a rough launch, but it also lauded the community — which includes people who actually play NPCs to help new members out. And it’s trying to win people over with a free week, starting tomorrow. The game will be free for all players from June 10th to the 17th, and you’ll get to check out Nuclear Winter before its official launch later this year. For now, you can see some pieces of the Wastelanders update in the trailer above.