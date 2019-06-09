How to watch Bethesda’s E3 2019 press conference

Bethesda’s annual E3 showcase is almost here, with the company expected to show off more from Doom: Eternal (the sequel to 2016’s Doom announced last year) and Wolfenstein: Youngblood, the latest installment in the rebooted Nazi-killing franchise.

It’ll be hard for Bethesda to top last year’s conference, which saw the announcement of both Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI, but unfortunately, studio director Todd Howard has already confirmed that neither title will be showing up at this year’s E3 conference.

Still, Bethesda has some of the most popular franchises in the industry, so there’s plenty of room for surprises, like Fallout 76, Rage 2, or Elder Scrolls: Blades updates, or yet another Skyrim port. Maybe Andrew W.K. will show up again! Here’s when and where to watch:

Date: Sunday, June 9th

Time: San Francisco: 5:30PM / New York: 8:30PM / London: 1:30AM (June 11th) / Berlin: 2:30AM (June 10th) / Moscow: 3:30AM (June 10th) / Beijing: 8:30AM (June 10th) / Tokyo: 9:30AM (June 10th) / Sydney: 10:30AM (June 10th)

Live stream: Watch Bethesda’s live stream on Twitch or YouTube.