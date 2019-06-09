How to watch Microsoft’s Xbox E3 2019 press conference

Microsoft’s E3 2019 press conference couldn’t be more important for the company. Since the launch of the Xbox One in the fall of 2013, and technically even before it because of the console’s rocky unveiling that summer, Microsoft has been playing catch-up with its primary competitor Sony. That could change this year.

Sony won’t be at E3 2019. The company is choosing to save its big reveals for next summer when it will likely announce the PlayStation 5 and deciding to give individual titles, like Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding, individual live stream shows. That gives Microsoft the biggest and most prominent stage at this year’s conference to tell fans everything it has in store for the remainder of the Xbox One’s life cycle and to tease the future of its upcoming console. We don’t know if we’ll get the name of a new device or possibly even see it shown on-screen. But anything could happen, especially with Microsoft poised to own the conversation next week.

Just finishing our final E3 rehearsal here with the team in Redmond. Feel really good about the briefing. Lots to show. We have 14 Xbox Game Studios games in the show this year, more first party games than we've ever had in the show. Fun times. #XboxE3 — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) May 30, 2019

There’s also a huge services element at play this year, too. Microsoft has its xCloud cloud gaming platform its slated to open to the public later this year, as well as its growing Xbox Game Pass subscription service that the company just announced would be coming to PC. We’re expecting to hear more about both, especially in the wake of Google’s big Stadia announcements from earlier this week.

Of course, there will be games. We’re expecting to hear a lot more about Halo Infinite, the final game in the franchise’s Reclaimer trilogy that could be both an Xbox One title and a launch game for the next-gen Xbox. There’s a chance we might get a release and some long-awaited gameplay footage for the title. Microsoft chief Phil Spencer says the company will have much more than Halo. He’s promising 14 Xbox Game Studios games (in other words, exclusives), thanks to Microsoft’s big game studio acquisition spree it announced at last year’s E3.

That’s a lot of potential news, so expect a long and jam-packed press conference from the Xbox team on Sunday. For those who want to watch it live, here are all the best ways to tune in.

How to watch:

Date: Sunday, June 9th

Time: San Francisco: 1PM / New York: 4PM / London: 9PM / Berlin: 10PM / Moscow: 11PM / Beijing: 4AM (June 11th) / Tokyo: 5AM (June 11th) / Sydney: 6AM (June 11th)

Live stream: Watch Microsoft’s live stream on YouTube, Mixer, Twitch, or Twitter