Microsoft first teased its new Halo Infinite game at E3 last year, and it’s back again this year to provide some more glimpses of Master Chief in action. Halo Infinite appears to be an open-world version of Halo, and last year’s teaser showed Master Chief slotting what might be Cortana into the back of his helmet.

Microsoft is revealing that Halo Infinite will launch alongside the company’s next-generation console, codenamed Project Scarlett. During a teaser trailer, an engineer is shown bringing Master Chief back to life. 343 industries says Halo Infinite is a “spiritual reboot” of Halo, with new characters and a “perfect starting point for new players” that haven’t played the game before.

“This story will mark the beginning of a new chapter and challenge for the Chief, but it will also respect and continue threads that led to this point,” says Chris Lee, studio head of Halo Infinite. “If you’ve never played a Halo game before, this will be a great place to jump into the story.”

A new Slipspace Engine powers Halo Infinite, which 343 Industries has created to power future Halo games and experiences. We got a first glimpse of this engine today during the teaser trailer, and Lee says it will help the company “build the Halo game we’ve always dreamed of.”