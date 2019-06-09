Microsoft’s new Xbox streaming mode is arriving in October for consoles

Microsoft has been teasing its project xCloud game streaming service since October, and we’re now starting to hear more details on how it will work. After a brief demo back in March, Microsoft is now allowing E3 attendees to get a first look at the service — which will get a preview in October.

“Two months ago we connected all Xbox developers to Project xCloud,” says Xbox chief Phil Spencer. Now, the console streaming service will “turn your Xbox One into your own personal and free xCloud server.” According to Microsoft, you’ll be able to stream your entire Xbox One library — including games from Xbox Game Pass — to a variety of devices.

With Console Streaming from your Xbox One you'll be able to:



✅ Turn your Xbox One into your own personal console server

✅ Stream your Xbox One library, including Xbox Game Pass, for free



Where you play is entirely your choice. Going into preview in October. #XboxE3 pic.twitter.com/TmszGgBk21 — Xbox ➡️ E3 (@Xbox) June 9, 2019

“On team Xbox, every decision is guided by the belief that gaming is for everyone,” says Spencer. “This is why we keep innovating hardware and services, and it’s why we’re uniting communities through cross-play.” This new streaming service appears to be an expansion on what Microsoft has been using to stream Xbox games within a local network, and it will stream your games from your console to anywhere.

Microsoft has also been testing the xCloud service with Xbox wireless controllers connected to consoles, mobile devices, and PCs. While xCloud was briefly mentioned on stage, Microsoft still isn’t providing any dates or pricing for its service.

Microsoft’s xCloud service will go head-to-head with Sony’s PlayStation Now service and Google’s Stadia cloud streaming service. Google just revealed that Stadia will launch in November for $10 a month, but it’s not a full subscription service, so you’ll have to pay for games on top of that. Stadia is more like renting a powerful PC in the cloud service — similar to Shadow, LiquidSky, and Nvidia’s GeForce Now game streaming service.