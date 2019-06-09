Xbox Game Pass for PC pricing revealed ahead of E3 event

Microsoft has published its Xbox Game Pass for PC pricing ahead of the company’s E3 event later today. The subscription service will be available at $4.99 per month, with access to at least 10 games during the beta phase. Gears 5, which Microsoft lists as “coming soon,” is part of the Xbox Game Pass for PC, alongside titles like Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Microsoft appears to be launching the beta of the service today, priced at just $1 per month until it’s launched more generally. Like its console counterpart, Xbox Game Pass for PC will allow Windows 10 users to download games from the subscription service and play them both online and offline. Microsoft has promised to support more than 100 games from over 75 developers for Xbox Game Pass on PC.

Developers like Sega, Metro Exodus creator Deep Silver, Fallout and Elder Scrolls studio Bethesda, Stellaris creator Paradox Interactive, and indie publisher Devolver Digital are all on board for the launch. We should hear a lot more about Xbox Game Pass on PC and Microsoft’s gaming plans for Windows at the company’s E3 event starting at 4PM ET / 1PM PT today.

Here’s a full list of the games available on Xbox Game Pass for PC during beta: