Microsoft launches Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with PC and Xbox games for $14.99 per month

Microsoft first unveiled its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription earlier this year, with access to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass games. While it was only in beta before, it looks like Microsoft is now launching this to everyone today with the big addition of PC games. That means for one single $14.99 monthly subscription you’ll get Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass for both Xbox and PC.

That’s a great deal if you play PC and Xbox games, as Xbox Game Pass has a number of different titles for both PC and consoles. Separately, Xbox Game Pass for PC is available at $4.99 per month, Xbox Live Gold at $9.99 per month, and Xbox Game Pass for Xbox at $9.99 per month. That’s a combined separate total of $24.97, so the Ultimate deal is a saving of more than $10 per month if you want all three of Microsoft’s subscriptions.

Microsoft also has a special first month price of $1 for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but you’ll want to apply any Xbox Live Gold codes or Xbox Game Pass codes to your account before you sign up for Ultimate. If you already have Xbox Live Gold, Microsoft is doing a “conversion ratio” to upgrade your plan, and any future code redemptions will also be part of this. You’ll get a number of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate months based on how many Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass months you have left on your account. This means Microsoft now offers the following subscription services:

Xbox Game Pass PC - $4.99 per month, includes more than 100 PC games

Xbox Game Pass Console Games - $9.99 per month, includes more than 100 Xbox games

Xbox Live Gold - $9.99 per month, includes access to online multiplayer games

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - $14.99 per month, Xbox Game Pass PC, Xbox Live Gold, and Xbox Game Pass Console Games

The new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is available over at Microsoft’s site, and it has launched just hours before the company is set to unveil its Xbox and PC gaming plans at E3. Microsoft has already teased games like Gears 5 appearing, and even some information on the next-generation Xbox. The Verge will be covering all of Microsoft’s Xbox announcements live from 4PM ET / 1PM PT.