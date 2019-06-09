Elden Ring is the new fantasy game from George R.R. Martin and FromSoftware

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is working with Dark Souls studio FromSoftware on a brand new game called Elden Ring, it was confirmed today at Microsoft’s E3 2019 keynote.

A teaser trailer for the game played during Microsoft’s E3 press conference. The trailer teased some beautiful cinematic work, but there wasn’t much gameplay to note. Rumors about the game leaked last week, making fantasy genre-loving fans very happy.

FromSoftware has produced some of the most critically acclaimed games over the last decade, including Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Elden Ring marks the first non-Game of Thrones video game that Martin, who is best known for his A Song of Ice and Fire book series, has helped develop. The game will be published by Bandai Namco.

Elden Ring will be available to play on Xbox One and PC.