Microsoft’s Xbox Elite 2 controller arrives on November 4th for $179.99

Microsoft is launching a new version of its popular Xbox Elite controller today at E3 2019. It’s the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and it has been totally reengineered according to Microsoft. There are new adjustable tension thumbsticks that can be adjusted using a tool to improve precision. The trigger grips have also been updated, alongside redesigned bumpers and shorter hair locks so you can fire faster. Even the paddles and thumbsticks have been overhauled for more customization.

Microsoft has even included USB-C support and Bluetooth, and a rechargable battery that lasts for up to 40 hours per charge. It looks like the controller design has been updated to include a wrap-around rubberized grip, too. Overall, it looks like a solid update to the existing design, with a lot more customization options and the key connectivity support gamers have been asking for.

The software giant last updated its Elite controller with a new robot white color back in August, with no new feature updates. It’s been more than a year since a second-generation Elite controller was rumored, and now it’s finally here. Microsoft says it will now taking preorders for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. It will be available on November 4th in 24 countries, priced at $179.99.