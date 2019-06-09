Deathloop is the next game from the studio behind Dishonored

Arkane, the studio behind the Dishonored series and Prey, is back with a new game called Deathloop — which is apparently about two assassins known as “The Captain” and “Jules” attempting to kill each other (and their targets) while stuck in a time loop in a mysterious island known as Blackreef. The trailer above gives us a hint at the game’s vibe, and we learned at Bethesda’s E3 press conference that it will combine a “mind-bending story” with the “meticulously designed levels” that Arkane is known for.
Deathloop is being developed at Arkane’s Lyon studio, and unfortunately, we have no idea when it’s coming out — or when we might see more. But it’s a nicely weird-looking project that promises fights, supernatural powers, and a strange new world to explore. Here’s the full description from the trailer:
“DEATHLOOP” transports players to the lawless island of Blackreef in an eternal struggle between two extraordinary assassins. Explore stunning environments and meticulously designed levels in an immersive gameplay experience that lets you approach every situation any way you like. Hunt down targets all over the island in an effort to put an end to the cycle once and for all, and remember, if at first you don’t succeed… die, die again.
