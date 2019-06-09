Deathloop is the next game from the studio behind Dishonored

Arkane, the studio behind the Dishonored series and Prey, is back with a new game called Deathloop — which is apparently about two assassins known as “The Captain” and “Jules” attempting to kill each other (and their targets) while stuck in a time loop in a mysterious island known as Blackreef. The trailer above gives us a hint at the game’s vibe, and we learned at Bethesda’s E3 press conference that it will combine a “mind-bending story” with the “meticulously designed levels” that Arkane is known for.

Deathloop is being developed at Arkane’s Lyon studio, and unfortunately, we have no idea when it’s coming out — or when we might see more. But it’s a nicely weird-looking project that promises fights, supernatural powers, and a strange new world to explore. Here’s the full description from the trailer: