Devolver is selling ‘bootleg’ versions of games like Hotline Miami and Enter the Gungeon

Devolver Digital’s annual, bizarre E3 press conference brought with it some surprising, fun news this year: the company is selling “bootleg” versions of its games for one percent off.

“Devolver Bootleg” is a collection of popular Devolver games that are re-purposed as bootleg versions. The snort-inducing gimmick gives players the chance to purchase “fake” versions of popular games like Enter the Gungeon (known as “Enter the Gun Dungeon” under the bootleg label) for a slightly cheaper price. The bootleg versions are 1 percent off. Hey, a sale is a sale.

The eight different games available as part of the program are:

Enter the Gungeon (Enter the Gun Dungeon)

Hotline Miami (Hotline Milwaukee)

Ape Out (Ape Out Jr.)

Downwell (Shootyboots)

Luftrausers (Luftrausers 3)

Absolver (Super Absolver Mini: Turbo Fighting Championship)

Gato Roboto (Catsylvania)

Pikunuku (Pikunuku Ball-Stars)

To access the bootleg versions, just head to www.devolverbootleg.com. The URL will bring people to a specialized Steam page where people can buy each title. There are specialized descriptions for each game, too. They’re well worth the read — trust me.