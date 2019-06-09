 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devolver is selling ‘bootleg’ versions of games like Hotline Miami and Enter the Gungeon

Be sure to try out “Catsylvania”

By Julia Alexander

Devolver Digital’s annual, bizarre E3 press conference brought with it some surprising, fun news this year: the company is selling “bootleg” versions of its games for one percent off.

“Devolver Bootleg” is a collection of popular Devolver games that are re-purposed as bootleg versions. The snort-inducing gimmick gives players the chance to purchase “fake” versions of popular games like Enter the Gungeon (known as “Enter the Gun Dungeon” under the bootleg label) for a slightly cheaper price. The bootleg versions are 1 percent off. Hey, a sale is a sale.

The eight different games available as part of the program are:

  • Enter the Gungeon (Enter the Gun Dungeon)
  • Hotline Miami (Hotline Milwaukee)
  • Ape Out (Ape Out Jr.)
  • Downwell (Shootyboots)
  • Luftrausers (Luftrausers 3)
  • Absolver (Super Absolver Mini: Turbo Fighting Championship)
  • Gato Roboto (Catsylvania)
  • Pikunuku (Pikunuku Ball-Stars)
Eight different Devolver Digital games under bootleg titles.
Devolver Digital

To access the bootleg versions, just head to www.devolverbootleg.com. The URL will bring people to a specialized Steam page where people can buy each title. There are specialized descriptions for each game, too. They’re well worth the read — trust me.

Next Up In Gaming

