Final Fantasy VII Remake is coming out in March

Square Enix’s E3 keynote isn’t until tomorrow, but the publisher announced some big news tonight at a concert: Final Fantasy VII Remake has a release date. In a new trailer, the company revealed that the much-anticipated remake will be available on PS4 on March 3rd, 2020. It’s not clear whether this means the whole game; FFVII Remake was originally pegged as an episodic release. But we’ll find out soon. In a tweet, director Tetsuya Nomura said that “We will be making further announcements tomorrow, but for now, please have a look at the short version trailer we revealed today.” Back in May, Square released the first new trailer for the game in years.

Square Enix’s E3 keynote kicks off June 10th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT.