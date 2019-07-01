OnePlus 7 Pro owners received bizarre spam notifications during a failed internal test

Numerous OnePlus 7 Pro owners reported that their devices received two spam notifications consisting of a random series of letters. OnePlus has confirmed that the notifications were the result of an internal test, and that they were sent out to devices globally. It did not confirm how many devices had been affected, but said that it would share more information soon.

Writing on Twitter, OnePlus said that it “would like to apologize for any difficulties” and assured users that its team is investigating the error.

During an internal test, our OxygenOS team accidentally sent out a global push notification to some OnePlus 7 Pro owners. We would like to apologize for any difficulties, and assure you that our team is currently investigating the error. We’ll share more information soon. — OnePlus (@oneplus) July 1, 2019

Several OnePlus owners posted screenshots on Twitter showing the same two garbled messages, one consisting of Latin characters, and another with Chinese. Tapping on the messages reportedly caused the phone to attempt to open a browser which then couldn’t be found.

Did @oneplus just get hacked? What's up with these push notifications? Anyone else? pic.twitter.com/0Kox7AKosd — Nicole Scott in Berlin (@Nicole_Scooter) July 1, 2019

What is wrong with you @oneplus? Why these #spam notifications on my #OnePlus7Pro ?

Seems like someone is testing notifications on LIVE environment @OnePlus_IN @OnePlus_Support pic.twitter.com/N3zbyGp3Z8 — Akshay Tapase (@akshaytapase) July 1, 2019

Update July 1st, 4:55AM ET: Updated with statement from OnePlus about the cause of the notifications.