 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

OnePlus 7 Pro owners received bizarre spam notifications during a failed internal test

New, 6 comments

Multiple users posted screenshots of the garbled messages

By Jon Porter
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Numerous OnePlus 7 Pro owners reported that their devices received two spam notifications consisting of a random series of letters. OnePlus has confirmed that the notifications were the result of an internal test, and that they were sent out to devices globally. It did not confirm how many devices had been affected, but said that it would share more information soon.

Writing on Twitter, OnePlus said that it “would like to apologize for any difficulties” and assured users that its team is investigating the error.

Several OnePlus owners posted screenshots on Twitter showing the same two garbled messages, one consisting of Latin characters, and another with Chinese. Tapping on the messages reportedly caused the phone to attempt to open a browser which then couldn’t be found.

Update July 1st, 4:55AM ET: Updated with statement from OnePlus about the cause of the notifications.

Next Up In Tech

This Article has a component height of 12. The sidebar size is medium.

Loading comments...