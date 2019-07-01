Samsung co-CEO DJ Koh says he pushed the Galaxy Fold to market “before it was ready,” leading to the device’s delay just days before it was supposed to ship out to customers. “It was embarrassing,” Koh told a small group of reporters, according to The Independent.

The Galaxy Fold, which would have been the first major release of a foldable smartphone, was supposed to come out in late April. But as reviewers started testing the phone in the weeks prior, several noticed that the screen could be easily destroyed, either by debris slipping in or by user error.

“We are in the process of recovery.”

The phone has been delayed since then. Samsung has promised that the phone will still come out, but it has yet to announce a new release date. The latest update was that it won’t be coming this month.

Koh now says that Samsung has “defined all of the issues and all of the problems” with the Fold and has 2,000 devices being tested, according to The Independent. It isn’t quite ready yet, though, with Koh saying, “give us a bit more time.”

“I do admit I missed something on the foldable phone, but we are in the process of recovery,” Koh said.