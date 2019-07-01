Sony raises PlayStation Vue prices by $5 a month across all tiers

Every PlayStation Vue subscriber will see a $5-per-month price increase, Sony announced today. New subscribers to Sony’s over-the-top TV service will see higher costs across all pricing tiers, meaning basic plans will rise from $45 to $50 per month. Current subscribers will start paying the higher price after July 31st. The increase comes from a recent review of what competitors are charging for content, changes in the ecosystem, and the number of services offered, according to Sony’s blog post on the announcement.

PlayStation Vue isn’t the only live TV streaming package that’s getting an increase: YouTube TV, which offers similar paid TV packages with a bundle of channels, raised its monthly fee to $50 a month (or $55 a month for those subscribed through Apple). This is due to YouTube TV adding Discovery’s network lineup (Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet, Travel Channel, and MotorTrend) to its offerings.

Sony also added beIN Sports, alongside the upcoming NHL Network and ACC Network to its Vue packages. This means more national games from the NHL and other leagues will be available, but it also means the cost of operating a service like Vue is naturally going to increase. In this case, that’s translating to higher prices for consumers. More networks are adding their rosters to internet TV services, but there are many — like Viacom — that aren’t making the move to digital just yet, so future price increases like are certainly a possibility.