Tinder Lite will arrive in Vietnam in the ‘coming weeks’

Tinder has already publicized its plans to expand around the world, specifically in Asia, but today, it’s taking the next logical step in that journey and introducing a smaller version of its Android app — called Tinder Lite. The app is 25 times smaller than the main app, and while it maintains the core functionality, like swiping, it nixes more data-heavy ones, like the Feed. The idea is that Tinder Lite is faster, requires less battery life, and reduces data usage. For now, Tinder Lite users can’t upgrade to a Tinder Plus or Gold subscription within the app, but the company says it plans to do so over time. (A critical feature for making money off users, of course.)

The app will be available through Google Play in Vietnam in the “coming weeks” and will subsequently come to other areas in Southeast Asia and South America. As is typically the case with the lighter versions of apps, users can use the same account across both the main Tinder app and Tinder Lite.

Tinder’s looking to expand in Asia

This app release particularly makes sense for Tinder, as Match Group has mentioned its plans to focus its efforts on expanding Tinder’s reach to newer markets, especially in Asia. Last month, Bloomberg pointed out Tinder’s marketing efforts abroad and how it’s adjusting to various cultures. Match Group CEO Mandy Ginsberg said earlier this year that the company is spending more money on marketing in Korea, India, and Japan than anywhere else in the world. A lighter app could make the app more appealing to people who are using older Android phones or have slower connections with less data allotment.