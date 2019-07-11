Disney’s Star Wars theme park is getting its next big attraction this December

Disney’s ambitious Star Wars land, Galaxy’s Edge, opened to visitors at its California Disneyland park in May. But when it did so, it opened with only one big ride: Smugglers Run, in which you get to pilot the iconic Millennium Falcon. Now, the company has announced when the next big attraction, Rise of the Resistance, will open: December 5th in Florida’s Disney World Resort, and January 17th, 2020 in Disneyland.

This time around, the Florida park will get the flagship ride first. Disney World’s version of Galaxy’s Edge doesn’t open until August 29th, and when it does it will feature Smugglers Run. Four months later, it will be the first park to get Rise of the Resistance. When it was first announced, Galaxy’s Edge promised the two big attractions would be coming to both theme parks, but we didn’t yet have a timeline.

Rise of the Resistance is described as an immersive experience that puts park-goers in the midst of a pitched battle between Resistance and First Order forces. In its release, Disney says the attraction will “blur the lines between fantasy and reality,” and that park guests will be recruited by Rey and General Organa. “Along the way, they will be captured by a First Order Star Destroyer. With the help of some heroes of the Resistance, they break out and must escape the Star Destroyer, protect the secret base, and stay one step ahead of Kylo Ren,” reads Disney’s blog post.

It’s not hard to imagine why the company might have staggered the releases of each attraction. Earlier this year, Disney CEO Bob Iger described Rise of the Resistance as the “most technologically advanced and immersive attraction we have ever imagined.”