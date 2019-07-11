 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Amazon Prime Day 2019’s deals and drama

The sales, the savings, the protests

It’s that time of year again: Amazon’s annual celebration of consumerism called Prime Day. This year, the bacchanal of sales is spread across two full days, and, per usual, there is plenty of counter-programming from Amazon’s competitors like Walmart and eBay.

But deals on consumable products isn’t the only story this time: there is also a lot of protesting happening at Amazon’s own warehouses over the way it treats its workers. Check out the articles below for the deals and the drama happening during Prime Day 2019.

