Nintendo announced a new Switch! This week on The Verge’s flagship podcast, The Vergecast, Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller discuss what’s different about the new model and how the company is updating the original one.

But first, like most Vergecasts, there are more updates on Foxconn’s factory in Wisconsin — this time via a cryptic email.

Continuing with the theme of updated hardware, we’ve also got new MacBooks... kind of. Apple updated the MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air, but it got rid of that tiny 12-inch MacBook and reportedly its controversial butterfly keyboard for future models. Hear what the cast has to say about that.

There’s a whole lot more in this episode — I guess we’re just ignoring our hour-long runtime now! — including a Zoom security flaw, a new streaming service, and, of course, Paul’s weekly segment “Adminbook is best book.” Keep listening to hear everything.

Oh yeah, and if you want to check out the theme song of this week’s episode, we got it from this tweet by listener Jackson Hayes.

The new Foxconn theme song pic.twitter.com/fTsO2K1NSC — Jackson Hayes (@jacksonhvisuals) July 11, 2019

