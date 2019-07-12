Nintendo announced a new Switch! This week on The Verge’s flagship podcast, The Vergecast, Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller discuss what’s different about the new model and how the company is updating the original one.
But first, like most Vergecasts, there are more updates on Foxconn’s factory in Wisconsin — this time via a cryptic email.
Continuing with the theme of updated hardware, we’ve also got new MacBooks... kind of. Apple updated the MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air, but it got rid of that tiny 12-inch MacBook and reportedly its controversial butterfly keyboard for future models. Hear what the cast has to say about that.
There’s a whole lot more in this episode — I guess we’re just ignoring our hour-long runtime now! — including a Zoom security flaw, a new streaming service, and, of course, Paul’s weekly segment “Adminbook is best book.” Keep listening to hear everything.
Oh yeah, and if you want to check out the theme song of this week’s episode, we got it from this tweet by listener Jackson Hayes.
The new Foxconn theme song pic.twitter.com/fTsO2K1NSC— Jackson Hayes (@jacksonhvisuals) July 11, 2019
Stories discussed this episode:
- Foxconn will only create 1,500 jobs, says Wisconsin governor
- Foxconn exec complains about not being able to change Wisconsin plans whenever it wants
- Nintendo Switch Lite is a smaller, cheaper Switch built exclusively for handheld play
- Nintendo is updating the original Switch with a new CPU and storage
- Nintendo says the Switch Lite isn’t going to replace the 3DS
- Apple is reportedly giving up on its controversial MacBook keyboard …
- Apple discontinues 12-inch MacBook
- Apple is silently removing Zoom’s web server software from Macs
- Zoom fixes major Mac webcam security flaw with emergency patch
- Yep, human workers are listening to recordings from Google Assistant, too
- Apple Watch eavesdropping vulnerability forces Apple to disable Walkie-Talkie
- I’m Jad Abumrad, Founder and Co-Host of Radiolab, and This Is How I Work
- A small notebook for a system administrator
- FCC photos confirm Galaxy Note 10 won’t have a headphone jack
- Sony Xperia 1 review: tall phone falls short
- WarnerMedia confirms its Netflix rival will be called HBO Max
- AT&T says it will automatically block robocalls ‘in the coming months’
