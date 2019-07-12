Hulu is finally streaming in 4K again

Hulu lags badly behind Netflix and Amazon Prime Video when it comes to 4K streaming. In fact, the company bailed on 4K altogether for a time after removing the UHD option last year. But today, as noticed by AppleInsider, Hulu has very quietly announced that 4K playback is once again available for customers using the Apple TV 4K or Chromecast Ultra. Hopefully the list of supported platforms will expand, but for now it’s just those two devices.

Hulu says its 4K content streams at an average of 16Mbps, compared to 6Mbps for 1080p or 3Mbps for 720p. If you’re dealing with home internet data caps, that might be good to keep in mind.

As for selection, Hulu’s original shows like The Handmaid’s Tale can be viewed in 4K. But that’s really about it, with all other content topping out at 1080p. By contrast, both Netflix and Amazon offer movies and TV shows in UHD outside of their own originals.

Parent company Disney will make a much bigger and more comprehensive push into 4K HDR when it launches Disney+ later this year, promising best-in-class presentation for its catalog of movies, including those from Marvel.