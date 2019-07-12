Netflix’s Mindhunter will return for a second season in August

Netflix’s Mindhunter, the David Fincher-produced crime thriller, will return for a second season on August 16th. The show follows two FBI agents from the Behavioral Science Unit — Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) — as they travel across America to interview psychopaths and serial killers in an attempt to understand their mindset.

The new season, which was quickly confirmed after the show’s debut in October 2017, will focus on the Atlanta child murders of 1979–1981, which claimed at least 28 known victims. Fincher first confirmed the release date and revealed more details about the second season on KCRW’s The Treatment podcast.

Fincher has been increasingly involved in Netflix projects. The streaming platform announced last month that it would be ordering a second season of its adult animated series Love, Death + Robots, co-created by Fincher and Deadpool director Tim Miller. It was also reported in Variety yesterday that Fincher will be directing Netflix’s Mank, a biopic about Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, played by Gary Oldman. The movie is based on a script written by Fincher’s late father, who died in 2003. Mank will be Fincher’s first feature film since 2014’s Gone Girl, and production will begin in November.