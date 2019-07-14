Check out this incredible archive of Apple’s promotional photos and ads

Graphic designer and marketer Sam Henri Gold has assembled an incredible archive of Apple’s promotional materials that stretches back to the 1970s, which he’s uploaded into a Google Drive folder for people to look through. The folder contains hundreds of videos and pictures of the company’s products, and it’s well worth the time to take a trip down memory lane.

Gold has painstakingly organized this miniature online museum by decade and year, allowing visitors to scroll through and see how Apple marketed itself over the years. The archive mainly features the company’s TV ads, but there are also promotional features, product photos, and print advertisements as well. Gold notes that he began archiving the videos a couple of years ago after the “Every Apple Video” channel on YouTube stopped updating.

I've decided to open up my Apple video archive via Google Drive as a sorta test flight to make sure all the dates are accurate and to ensure I haven't missed anything, check it out and enjoy! Feedback encouraged :) https://t.co/B2U7KlzZ9n pic.twitter.com/G1iLMmFHJN — Sam Henri Gold (@samhenrigold) June 21, 2019

The archive includes a huge range of material. The iconic 1984 Super Bowl ad from Ridley Scott is there, but there’s also a spot that showed off the Apple PowerBook’s placement in Independence Day. But the archive also goes all the way up to the present day, allowing you to take a look at everything from the early ads for Apple’s iTunes software, the original iPod, iPhone, and iPad. Gold also included a number of the videos the company made to announce various products that you’d see at the company’s big keynotes, speeches by Steve Jobs and other company executives, and more.

All in all, it’s a really cool trip down memory lane for Apple fans, one that you can spend hours looking through.