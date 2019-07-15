The Samsung Galaxy S10 is at its lowest price ever for Prime Day

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

If you’re in the market for an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10, today is the best day to pull the trigger, as the entire line of S10 phones is at their lowest price ever for Amazon Prime Day. Amazon is cutting $300 off of the S10 and S10 Plus, while the S10E is selling for $200 below its launch price. Since these are US unlocked models, they are compatible with all four major carriers (and their related subsidiaries), have full US warranties, and do not require signing up for any specific service plans.

In addition to the S10 line, Amazon is discounting last year’s Galaxy S9 and Note 9 models, the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL, some Motorola devices, the Razer Phone 2, and a handful of Nokia phones, including an aggressive $200 discount on the flagship Nokia 9 PureView.

You can check out the various unlocked phones for sale below and let us know if you see any other great deals in the comments.