The Samsung Galaxy S10 is at its lowest price ever for Prime Day

If you’re in the market for an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10, today is the best day to pull the trigger, as the entire line of S10 phones is at their lowest price ever for Amazon Prime Day. Amazon is cutting $300 off of the S10 and S10 Plus, while the S10E is selling for $200 below its launch price. Since these are US unlocked models, they are compatible with all four major carriers (and their related subsidiaries), have full US warranties, and do not require signing up for any specific service plans.
In addition to the S10 line, Amazon is discounting last year’s Galaxy S9 and Note 9 models, the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL, some Motorola devices, the Razer Phone 2, and a handful of Nokia phones, including an aggressive $200 discount on the flagship Nokia 9 PureView.
You can check out the various unlocked phones for sale below and let us know if you see any other great deals in the comments.
- Samsung Galaxy S10E (128GB storage) is $549.99 (usually $749.99)
- Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB storage, all configurations are $300 off) is $599.99 (usually $899.99)
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (128GB storage, all configurations are $300 off) is $699.99 (usually $999.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (128GB storage) is $649.99 (usually $999.99)
- Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB storage) is $349.99 (usually $649.99)
- Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (64GB storage) is $449.99 (usually $819.99)
- Google Pixel 3 (64GB, all configurations are $260 off) is $539 (usually $799)
- Google Pixel 3 XL (64GB, all configurations are $260 off) is $639 (usually $899)
- Google Pixel 3A XL is $429.99, its usual price, but comes with a $100 Amazon gift card with purchase
- LG G8 ThinQ is $499.99 (usually $849.99)
- Moto G7 is $199.99 (usually $299.99)
- Razer Phone 2 is $399.99 (usually $649.99)
- Nokia 3.1 is $109 (usually $159)
- Nokia 6.1 is $179 (usually $229)
- Nokia 7.1 is $299 (usually $349)
- Nokia 9 PureView is $499 (usually $699)
Loading comments...