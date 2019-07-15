 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is at its lowest price ever for Prime Day

Save $300 on the S10 and S10 Plus, or $200 on the S10E. Plus deals on other unlocked phones

By Dan Seifert
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

If you’re in the market for an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10, today is the best day to pull the trigger, as the entire line of S10 phones is at their lowest price ever for Amazon Prime Day. Amazon is cutting $300 off of the S10 and S10 Plus, while the S10E is selling for $200 below its launch price. Since these are US unlocked models, they are compatible with all four major carriers (and their related subsidiaries), have full US warranties, and do not require signing up for any specific service plans.

In addition to the S10 line, Amazon is discounting last year’s Galaxy S9 and Note 9 models, the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL, some Motorola devices, the Razer Phone 2, and a handful of Nokia phones, including an aggressive $200 discount on the flagship Nokia 9 PureView.

You can check out the various unlocked phones for sale below and let us know if you see any other great deals in the comments.

