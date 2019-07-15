Waze will now tell you exactly how much that toll road will cost

Waze’s latest update will give drivers more information about how much money they should expect to spend on tolls. While Waze has always known where the toll roads are, and allowed drivers to avoid them, the app will now list every toll’s actual price. The update, for both iOS and Android, will work in the US and Canada.

Google, which owns Waze, isn’t tracking the costs itself; users have to report the prices within the app. But still, the idea is clearly to give drivers the option to avoid tolls while also helping them assess whether they have the cash on hand to pass through. This update follows an earlier one this summer in which Google placed the Google Assistant and its wake word, “Hey Google,” into the Waze Android app. All of this is to say, Google is still paying attention to Waze and loading it up with new features, as opposed to giving Google Maps all the power.