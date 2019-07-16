HBO dominated the 2019 Emmy nominations, thanks to Game of Thrones

After Netflix beat out HBO last year for total Emmy nominations, HBO returned to its usual dominant position in 2019, earning a whopping 137 total Emmy nominations, thanks to Game of Thrones’ final season.
The network secured a total of 32 nominations for Game of Thrones, breaking the previous record held by NYPD Blue (26 nominations in 1994). HBO’s other 105 nominations this year came from series like Barry (17 nominations) and Chernobyl (19 nominations). HBO also earned nearly three times as many nominations as the four traditional networks (ABC, NBC, Fox, and CBS) combined.
There’s no denying that Game of Thrones is a rare cultural juggernaut. More than 45 million people tuned in for the show’s final episodes, according to HBO. It’s logical that the Emmy voting body would honor the series, which shaped television culture more than almost any other series over the last decade. And that comes in spite of how negatively Game of Thrones’ final season was received by both fans and critics. Mad Men and Breaking Bad were both significant and influential, but Game of Thrones turned appointment TV into a worldwide obsession all the way through its series finale. That’s incredibly rare.
But Game of Thrones’ time has come to an end, and this year’s Emmy nominations are a good chance to look at what comes next. HBO’s total nomination count (137 nominations) was followed by Netflix (117), NBC (58), and Amazon Prime Video (47). Here’s a breakdown of nominations major networks received in 2018 and 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter:
HBO: 137 in 2019, 108 in 2018 (+29)
Netflix: 117 in 2019, 112 in 2018 (+5)
NBC: 58 in 2019, 78 in 2018 (-20)
Amazon Prime Video: 47 in 2019, 22 in 2018 (+25)
CBS: 43 in 2019, 35 in 2018 (+8)
FX Networks: 32 in 2019, 50 in 2018 (-18)
ABC: 26 in 2019, 31 in 2018 (-5)
Hulu: 20 in 2019, 27 in 2018 (-7)
Fox: 18 in 2019, 16 in 2018 (+2)
Showtime: 18 in 2019, 21 in 2018 (-3)
CNN: 17 in 2019, 10 in 2018 (+7)
VH1: 14 in 2019, 12 in 2018 (+2)
National Geographic: 13 in 2019, 17 in 2018 (-4)
AMC: 11 in 2019, 1 in 2018 (+10)
The narrative over the past few years has been that streaming is outpacing traditional TV networks, both premium and cable, at awards shows. That might not be true just yet, but streaming is definitely seeing a steady increase in overall nominations. The three big streaming companies — Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video — amassed 184 Emmy nominations this year, a 14 percent increase over last year’s 161 total nominations.
And the four traditional networks saw an 8 percent decrease between 2018 (159 total) and this year (145). This doesn’t account for cable networks like FX (which saw a major decrease), AMC (major increase) and HBO. While all data should be taken with a grain of salt, there’s no denying that as more networks transition to streaming, and companies like Netflix and Disney spend large amounts of money on original content, the more award shows will be dominated by streamers.
It’s been a while since a single show has dominated a year like Game of Thrones did in 2019. HBO is beginning to plot a way to fill that massive hole in its slate, while many other companies are planning to launch new streaming services with a nearly never-ending assortment of original series. Amazon is working on a Lord of the Rings series; Disney has its upcoming Marvel shows, like Loki, and Star Wars’ The Mandalorian. WarnerMedia is working on projects like a Dune series, and flooding even more money into HBO on the streaming end.
At the same time, many of the series that have been regular Emmy nominees over the past decade are nearing the end of their lives. This is Us and Better Call Saul — two major shows that can compete with HBO, Amazon, and Netflix — only have so much time left. The pool of workhorse Emmy shows will get smaller as more traditional networks focus on streaming (FX content on Hulu, for example, and HBO content on HBO Max) and Netflix pours money into developing bigger original series.
Game of Thrones’ end opens the door for the return of competitive, diverse award seasons beginning next year. The cultural juggernaut is gone. There will undeniably be another big series that grabs attention — as Emily VanDerWerff pointed out at Vox, “there’s always another huge TV show.” The question is whether that next series will come from a traditional network like NBC, a prestigious cable division like AMC or from a streamer like Netflix or even Disney+.
The full list of nominees can be read below:
Outstanding Drama
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Lead Actor in a Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Lead Actress in a Drama
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Supporting Actress in a Drama
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Julia Garner, Ozark
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Supporting Actor in a Drama
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Guest Actress in a Drama
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Cherry Jones*, The Handmaid’s Tale
Jessica Lange, AHS: Apocalypse
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones
Guest Actor in a Drama
Michael Angarana, This Is Us
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone
Glynn Turman, How to Get Away With Murder
Bradley Whitford*, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Comedy
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
Lead Actress in a Comedy
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Lead Actor in a Comedy
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Tony Hale, Veep
Stephen Root, Barry
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry
Guest Actress in a Comedy
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag
Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Guest Actor in a Comedy
Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live
Robert de Niro, Saturday Night Live
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Peter MacNicol, Veep
John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live
Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live
Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Limited Series
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Made for TV Movie
Bandersnatch: Black Mirror
Brexit
Deadwood: The Movie
King Lear
My Dinner With Hervé
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benecio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Asante Blackk, When They See Us
Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Michael K Williams, When They See Us
Reality Show Host
James Corden, The World’s Best
Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game Of Games
Marie Kondo, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Reality Show Competition
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
Saturday Night Live
Who Is America?
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert