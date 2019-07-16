Google Maps is adding support for bike sharing stations in a big way, with the company rolling out a new integration that will offer users information on docked bike sharing services like Citi Bike directly in the app.

The new integration is made possible from data provided by Ito World, which provides information on where to find a bike sharing station, how many bikes are there, and whether or not there’s an empty space waiting for you to dock your bike when you arrive at your destination.

Now available in 24 cities around the world

The feature has previously been in testing in New York City for the last year, and now is expanding to 23 more cities: Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Budapest, Chicago, Dublin, Hamburg, Helsinki, Kaohsiung, London, Los Angeles, Lyon, Madrid, Mexico City, Montreal, New Taipei City, Rio de Janeiro, San Francisco Bay Area, São Paulo, Toronto, Vienna, Warsaw, and Zurich.

It’s not Google Maps’ first embrace of shared vehicles: last December, the app gained a feature to direct users toward shared Lime scooters and bikes.

The new bikesharing feature is available on Google Maps on both iOS and Android, assuming you live in one of the 24 cities mentioned above. Support for more cities is planned for the future, too.