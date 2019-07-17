 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals that you can still get

You can still find a few big deals at Amazon and other retailers

By Cameron Faulkner
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Amazon Prime Day 2019, the two-day shopping holiday, is wrapping up, and almost everything that was discounted earlier in the week is either sold out or back to its original price. However, not all of the deals are done just yet. We’ve sorted through the remains of Prime Day to see if any deals were left over. There are only a few deals left compared to the hundreds that we originally picked out, but we’ve laid out the best deals below.

You can still get a Samsung Galaxy S10 for as low as $499 at Best Buy, but only if you activate service in-store through Sprint, Verizon, or AT&T. Otherwise, unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 phones can still be found for around $200 off at Amazon and B&H Photo.

  • Samsung Galaxy S10E (128GB storage) for $549.99 (Amazon, B&H Photo)
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB storage) for $699.99 (B&H Photo)
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (128GB storage) for $799.99 (Amazon, B&H Photo)
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Wearables

Photo by James Bareham / The Verge

Headphones

Photo by James Bareham / The Verge

Misc.

