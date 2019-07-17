Here are the best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals that you can still get

Amazon Prime Day 2019, the two-day shopping holiday, is wrapping up, and almost everything that was discounted earlier in the week is either sold out or back to its original price. However, not all of the deals are done just yet. We’ve sorted through the remains of Prime Day to see if any deals were left over. There are only a few deals left compared to the hundreds that we originally picked out, but we’ve laid out the best deals below.
You can still get a Samsung Galaxy S10 for as low as $499 at Best Buy, but only if you activate service in-store through Sprint, Verizon, or AT&T. Otherwise, unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 phones can still be found for around $200 off at Amazon and B&H Photo.
- Samsung Galaxy S10E (128GB storage) for $549.99 (Amazon, B&H Photo)
- Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB storage) for $699.99 (B&H Photo)
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (128GB storage) for $799.99 (Amazon, B&H Photo)
Wearables
- Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 40mm) is $329 at Amazon (usually $399, follow the on-page instruction to save $19.01 at checkout)
- Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 40mm) is $349 at Best Buy (usually $399)
- Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm) is $379 at Best Buy (usually $429)
- The Fitbit Versa fitness tracker is $169.95 (usually $199.95) at Amazon and Best Buy
- Garmin Fenix 5 is $449 at Wellbots with the offer code TV50 used at checkout (usually $499)
Headphones
- Microsoft Surface Headphones are $189.99 at Microsoft Store (usually $349.99). This matches the price that Amazon hosted during Prime Day.
- Status Audio CB-1 wired over-ear headphones are $44 at Amazon (usually $69)
- Jabra Elite 85h over-ear noise-canceling headphones are $237.99 at Amazon (usually $299.99)
- Beats Solo 3 Wireless on-ear headphones are $159.99 at Amazon (usually $199.99)
Misc.
- iPad Pro 10.5 (previous generation, Wi-Fi & LTE, 64GB storage) is $579 at Amazon (usually $779)
- Google Nest Hub (formerly the Home Hub) is currently $59 instead of its usual $129 price at eBay. This is the lowest price that we’ve seen for this smart display.
- Prime members can save $30 on a year-long membership to Audible, Amazon’s audiobook platform. It’s $119 per year, and Amazon will also toss in an Echo Dot (third-generation) to go with it for an extra $1.
- LG 65-inch C8 4K HDR OLED TV is $1,599 at eBay (usually $2,096)
- Asus 15.6-inch gaming laptop (9th Gen Intel Core i5, GTX 1660 Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) is $899.99 at Walmart (usually $1,299)
- Drop’s Vast gaming monitor (35 inches, curved, 3440 x 1440, 144Hz refresh rate) is $401 (usually $549)
- The Nintendo Switch console and Xbox One S (All-Digital) console are oddly being bundled together at Google Express for $399 (before tax). Enter the offer code GOTURE at checkout.
Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy.
Loading comments...