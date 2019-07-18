The new trailer for It: Chapter Two gets intense fast

A new trailer for Andy Muschietti’s upcoming horror film It: Chapter Two has arrived, and unlike the first trailer, which focused mostly on a slow, increasingly uncomfortable confrontation, the new one ramps up the pace, intensity, and reveals. It: Chapter Two continues with the second half of Stephen King’s 1986 novel It, an 1,169-page monster of a book that covers two periods in the lives of a handful of people from one of King’s favorite fictional settings: Derry, Maine. Muschietti’s 2017 hit It walked through the first half, where seven Derry kids become aware of a terrible monster preying on the people of their town, and set out to fight it. The creature is a shape-changer, but it often wears the face of a dancing clown named Pennywise (played by Bill Skarsgård), because clowns are forever creepy. The kids defeat Pennywise in It, and think they’re done with their shared story, but in Chapter Two, set 27 years later, they learn he’s still alive, and they have to return to Derry to fight him again.

The first It was creepy, but quickly got repetitive, as Pennywise attacked each of the kids in turn, first on their own, then in groups as they banded together. The new film looks like it may have a similar dynamic, with the adult version of the self-described Losers’ Club (now played by James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, and Isaiah Mustafa) facing off against Pennywise in isolated settings before the final throwdown. This is much more likely to be how the final film feels: fast-paced and intense, with a lot of screaming. The film arrives in theaters on September 6th.