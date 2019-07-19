The Witcher’s first trailer brings Henry Cavill’s Geralt to life

The first trailer for Netflix’s live-action Witcher series has arrived, and unfortunately does not include main character Geralt in a bathtub.

It’s evident The Witcher is ready to take over for Game of Thrones as people’s new, favorite fantasy series. The trailer teases the magical Geralt’s story, as he and those around him prepare to take on a series of evil forces. There are teases of black magic, giant creatures and, of course, political turmoil. Netflix isn’t trying to make a magical drama designed for teens; it’s a pretty adult interpretation.

The Witcher is one of Netflix’s most anticipated shows. The company caught attention when it announced that Henry Cavill (Superman in the DC Cinematic Universe films) would play the central character, Geralt of Rivia. First-look photos of him in costume — and alongside his trusty horse sidekick, Roach — led to speculation over whether this could be a huge fantasy hit for Netflix.

The show is based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s adored novels, which also spawned the incredibly popular RPG series from CD Projekt Red. There’s also a series of board games, and even a trading-card game that all incorporate Sapkowski’s original stories to some extent. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, best known for The Umbrella Academy and The Defenders, is overseeing the series. Hissrich told Entertainment Weekly ahead of Comic-Con that her show won’t be an adaptation of the video games.

“They went one direction, we actually get to go another,” Hissrich said. “We’re kind of holding close to our chest what we’re doing in the first season.”

Cavill stars alongside Freya Allan, who plays Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Anna Shaffer as Triss. The Witcher debuts on Netflix this year.