The first clip from Rick and Morty season 4 stars a diabolical Taika Waititi

There’s been a Rick and Morty-sized hole in our hearts since October 2017, but San Diego Comic-Con’s first look at the show’s fourth season promises new hijinks soon.

The clip stars an alien intern, voiced by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, who has developed an app that Morty and his father Jerry want removed from the internet. It doesn’t exactly go as planned. Although this isn’t a full season trailer, it is one of the longest Rick and Morty clips we’ve gotten in close to two years.

Prior to Comic-Con, co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon sat down with Entertainment Weekly to talk about the new season, confirming that stars like Waititi, Paul Giamatti, and Kathleen Turner all made vocal appearances on the show.

“I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons three and four will be the longest, and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” Harmon told Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again.”

Neither Roiland or Harmon could give anything away about this upcoming season, but Entertainment Weekly did ask one particularly important question: whatever happened to Kanye West appearing on the show?

“We’re trying to schedule something,” Roiland said. “It’s not going to be for this batch coming up. But we love the idea of doing something with him.”

Still no word on Elon Musk, though. Rick and Morty’s fourth season premieres this fall. It will be 10 episodes long.