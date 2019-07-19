Hulu has released Veronica Mars season 4 a week early

Well, this is a surprise. Hulu had previously announced that its revival of the mystery series Veronica Mars would debut on July 26th, but the service has bumped the release date up by a week. The eight-episode fourth season is streaming now.

The series, which first debuted in 2004 on UPN, followed high-school student Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell) as she worked to figure out who murdered her best friend, Lily Kane (Amanda Seyfried), all while trying to navigate the ins and outs of life in high school (and by season 3, college). The series became a cult classic. A couple of years after it was canceled, creator Rob Thomas kickstarted a 2014 feature film sequel, which took place nearly a decade after the events of the series.

This new revival brings Veronica and her friends back to her hometown of Neptune, California, where she and her father work as private detectives. After a series of bombings during spring break, they’re brought in to investigate on behalf of one of the victims. Hulu began streaming the first three seasons of the show and the movie at the beginning of the month. If you had been planning to binge the entire thing, it’s time to get a move on.