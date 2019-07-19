Google is making it easier to monitor the battery life of wireless earbuds in Android

Google has been steadily building out its Bluetooth Fast Pair features for the last few years, and the company just revealed the next wave of updates that should make managing compatible Bluetooth devices even better on Android.

The biggest update is said to be arriving “later this year” and will add deeper support for truly wireless headphones. Headphones that support fast pair will eventually be able to show the individual battery life data for the case and each earbud independently, as well as pop-up that information when opening or closing the case.

Fast Pair headphones will also start appearing in Google’s Find My Device app “soon”, making it easier to track down a missing pair of headphones in the future, as well as offering the option to unpair or ring the missing buds.

Lastly, Google is adding a new UI in Android Q for managing Fast Pair-enabled headphones, which will put device management features, Google Assistant settings, battery life (including the aforementioned truly wireless battery information), and links to third-party management apps all in one place.

A Google spokesperson confirmed to The Verge that the new features will be coming to all Fast Pair headphones, a list that includes the Google Pixel Buds, Libratone’s Q Adapt On-Ear, Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II, and more existing headphones.

Google also provided a specific list of additional Fair Pair headphones that it showcased at Google I/O earlier this year that will also support the feature whenever the update arrives.