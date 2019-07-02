Windows 10’s next big update won’t feel big at all

Microsoft has released the first few details of the upcoming 19H2 update for Windows 10, the operating system’s second major feature update of the year. First, the bad news. It sounds like this is going to be a minor update, even by Windows 10 standards. Microsoft says the update will offer “performance improvements, enterprise features, and quality enhancements” for Windows 10, and that it’s currently targeting a September release.

The good news is that Microsoft is changing the update process for the release to make it faster and less disruptive. The company says it will use servicing technology to deliver the new update, meaning the process should be more similar to a regular monthly update rather than a big bi-annual feature update. The new update process will only be available to users who are running Windows 10’s current May 2019 update.

Microsoft started releasing 19H2 to people in the Windows Insider Program’s “Slow ring” as of this week. This first update is more about testing the update delivery process than about actually providing any new features, and Microsoft says it doesn’t contain any changes that will be visible to users. The company says that it will detail 19H2’s new features as it moves closer to release.