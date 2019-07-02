Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Plus gets dedicated night photography mode in the US

The camera app on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is finally getting a dedicated night mode in the US, reports XDA-Developers. At the moment, the feature has only been confirmed for AT&T Galaxy S10 Plus handsets, but SamMobile reports that Verizon appears to be using the same version number for its June security update, so the feature could also be available there as well. The dedicated night mode was previously only available in international markets.

Although the Galaxy S10 launched with a “Bright Night” photography feature, there was no way of manually enabling this mode. Instead, you were at the mercy of Samsung’s camera algorithms, which would enable it automatically under certain circumstances. That meant you had less control, unlike a device like the Pixel 3 and the many other Android phones that have a dedicated mode for nighttime photography.

XDA reports that the feature is available for the Galaxy S10 Plus but says that the S10 and S10E should receive the update soon. There’s currently no word on when the mode will come to devices on other carriers like T-Mobile. The unlocked US S10 Plus also hasn't gotten it just yet. Along with the dedicated night mode, the security update also adds a QR scanner to the camera app.