DownDetector down as another Cloudflare outage affects services across the web

A second Cloudflare outage in two weeks has taken multiple sites and services down, including Discord, OKCupid, Peloton, Feedly, and CoinDesk. Affected apps and websites were either unable to properly load or showed a “502 Gateway Error.” Ironically, even the site DownDetector, which is commonly used to check web service disruptions, was affected.

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince said in a tweet that the outage is not due to an attack but a server overload. “Massive spike in CPU usage caused primary and backup systems to fall over,” he wrote.

Massive spike in CPU usage caused primary and backup systems to fall over. Impacted all services. No evidence yet attack related. Shut down service responsible for CPU spike and traffic back to normal levels. Digging in to root cause. — Matthew Prince (@eastdakota) July 2, 2019

As part of the outage, CoinDesk temporarily showed incorrect cryptocurrency prices, erroneously citing bitcoin as being worth $26. (Bitcoin had soared above $10,000 over the course of June, and it had been downturning below that valuation before this morning.)

ALERT: Due to a cloudflare outage, we're getting bad data from our providers, which is showing incorrect crypto prices. Calm down everyone, Bitcoin is not $26. — CoinDesk (@coindesk) July 2, 2019

Prince later explains in a Cloudflare blog post that the CPU spike “was caused by a bad software deploy.” The company estimates that sites were affected for about 30 minutes and came back online after the faulty deploy was rolled back. The outage appears to be unrelated to the one Cloudflare suffered on June 24th, when Prince publicly named Verizon’s network issues as the culprit.

Update July 2nd 2:55 PM ET: This article has been updated with Cloudflare’s official blog post explaining the outage.