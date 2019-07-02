The first trailer for Rian Johnson’s Knives Out is a wild take on whodunits

Rian Johnson’s first movie after directing and writing Star Wars: The Last Jedi is a classic whodunit story. But a new trailer for the movie, Knives Out, shows this is far from a standard Poirot mystery.

The trailer is absolutely ridiculous in the best way possible. It opens with a couple of detectives, played by current James Bond Daniel Craig and Sorry to Bother You’s Lakeith Stanfield, visiting a manor where a death has occurred. A family has gathered for their patriarch’s 85th birthday when things go awry. In typical whodunit fashion, the family is full of strange characters, big secrets, and tense relationships that make for a zany tableau. The movie is described as a tribute to acclaimed mystery writer Agatha Christie, meaning the solution to the mystery is probably complicated, and anything is possible.

Knives Out’s real selling point is the cast, which includes Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Katherine Langford, Noah Segan, Edi Patterson, Riki Lindhome, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer alongside Craig and Stanfield. It’s impressive, and their dynamic is rich and chaotic right from the get-go. Plus, who doesn’t want to see Evans say “Eat shit!” for 10 seconds straight after so many years of watching the actor play straitlaced Captain America?

The official synopsis for the film reads:

When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death.

Knives Out will be released on November 27th.