Westworld’s season 3 trailer questions the relationships between hosts and humans

Part of Westworld’s charm has always been trying to solve the puzzle before it’s spelled out, but the third season is experiencing a shift in direction. A new trailer for the third season introduces a different futuristic world, set in neo-Los Angeles, with a story that focuses more on the lives of robots and humans, rather than an overarching riddle.

The third season picks up right where the second ended, after the massacre in Westworld and Dolores finally free. It’s in the real world that she meets a construction worker named Caleb (played by Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul), and the pair develop an interesting relationship.

Dolores, who is out enjoying her newfound freedom, is at the heart of this story, but not all hosts are enjoying the same freedom. Maeve apparently remains inside a World War II-themed park, and there appears to be just as much chaos inside that park as there is outside of it. What’s evident from this trailer is that people are reckoning with the world they’ve built, fictional and interactive, and this season will see big questions addressed. For example, what if you could just shut it all down?

“This is season is a little less of a guessing game and more of an experience with the hosts finally getting to meet their makers,” co-showrunner Jonathan Nolan told Entertainment Weekly.

Nolan added that part of the plan was always to place “our characters in radically different circumstances” with every new season. The first two mostly took place inside of Westworld, but this season seems like it’ll take place largely outside the park.

Westworld’s third season premieres in 2020.